News of Record for Jan. 4, 2017
2:56 p.m., domestic violence - A woman was hit by a moving vehicle on Stockton Road and the driver of the vehicle was arrested. 2:44 p.m., fraudulent activities - A person cancelled a woman's bank card without her permission and she was unable to use it on South Washington Street.
Read more at The Union Democrat.
