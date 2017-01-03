Man Uninjured After Slamming Into Tuo...

Man Uninjured After Slamming Into Tuolumne Power Pole

A man driving a pickup truck took out a pole last night on Tuolumne Road across from Summerville High School. The CHP reports that 35-year-old John E. Lewis of Sonora was driving a 1999 Ford Truck at approximately 35-40 mph when the vehicle drifted off the north roadway edge and hit the pole.

