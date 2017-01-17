Man Arrested For Threatening SRMC Workers

The Sonora Police Department reports a man fought with police while being arrested for threatening to return to Sonora Regional Medical Center with a gun. Officers took 28-year-old Steven William Gentis of Twain Harte into custody for making criminal threats on Tuesday just before 630 p.m. Earlier officers had taking a report that Gentis had allegedly threatened to return to the hospital emergency room on a specific date with a gun and would kill multiple employees there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.