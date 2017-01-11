Major Watersheds in Tuolumne County

Major Watersheds in Tuolumne County

If someone came up to you on the street and asked you, "What is a watershed?," would you be able to tell them? Most people only know the general concept of watersheds, but do not know how watersheds impact our day-to-day lives. Think of a watershed like a bathtub: it is all the water, rain, and snow that drains to the same location, like a stream, lake, or wetland.

