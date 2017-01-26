(L-R) Bourbon Barrel, Stage 3 and Proposed Beer Garden

Heavy demolition activities planned in the heart of downtown Sonora later this week will impact traffic flow for at least part of a workday. Trado Restaurant Corporation, which owns the Bourbon Barrel and the building that houses it and Stage 3 Theatre, has obtained the necessary city permits enabling Robert Boyer Construction to close down portions of Church and South Green streets adjacent to the property this Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.

