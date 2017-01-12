Issues Facing City Of Sonora In 2017
Sonora City Administrator Tim Miller will talk about upcoming road projects, recruiting a new Police Chief and recent positives related to the economy. Miller will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.
