Flooding Subsides At Dragoon Gulch Trail
City of Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg says, "Last week the public works department had to close the Alpine entrance into the Dragoon Gulch Trail due to flooding across the gulch. That has now subsided, and the Alpine entrance into the trail is now open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec 24
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec '16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC