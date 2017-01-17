End of chase near the intersection of...

End of chase near the intersection of Bell Mooney and Jacksonville Road in Jamestown

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle in Jamestown when the driver took off. The chase began just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near 5th Avenue.

