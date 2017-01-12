Damage to sedan after crash at South Shepherd and East Church streets in Sonora
Police report a 2004 Lincoln sedan, driven by a 71-year-old Sonora man, went through the stop sign at the intersection of South Shepherd and East Church streets. The sedan smashed into a 1999 Dodge pickup, driven by a 37-year-old Sonora man, traveling eastbound on Church Street.
