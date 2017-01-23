Curious Deputy Rewarded With Drug Bust
A Tuolumne County Sheriff's Deputy's interest is piqued when he notices a car parked and running in front of a Sonora motel and then recognized the man inside was wanted on drug warrants. The bust happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Inns of California on South Washington Street.
