Curious Deputy Rewarded With Drug Bust

A Tuolumne County Sheriff's Deputy's interest is piqued when he notices a car parked and running in front of a Sonora motel and then recognized the man inside was wanted on drug warrants. The bust happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Inns of California on South Washington Street.

