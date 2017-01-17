Crash On HWY 108 Slows Traffic
The CHP is on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Jamestown that is blocking one lane of traffic. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rawhide Road at the Highway 108 intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec 24
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC