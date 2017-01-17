Cowboys, cattle and police cruisers moving along Rawhide Rd. early Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Those off this morning due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday may well have missed a brief spectacle along Rawhide Road caused by cattle, cowboys and CHP police cruisers. As CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Pulido Faustino explains, "The CHP was requested to help move about 50 head of cattle from a nearby ranch to the Sheriff's Posse grounds - the stalls where they had the cattle were too muddy from the recent rains and they could not load them up there."

