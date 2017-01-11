Chris Vitelli Named Superintendent/President of Merced College

The Merced Community College District Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Mr. Chris Vitelli as the college's seventh Superintendent/President. The Board of Trustees announced the selection by unanimous vote during its meeting on December 13. Vitelli, currently Vice President of Student Services at Merced College, has more than 12 years' experience in management and administration, including senior administration-level experience serving in various capacities, including Chief Student Services Officer , Chief Instructional Officer , and Accreditation Liaison Officer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alpha Zeta.