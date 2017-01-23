Barry H Hillman, HLN President
Sonora, CA - Tuolumne County based non-profit HealthLitNow is one of 12 finalists for the State of California's "Innovation Challenge." In 2012 Governor Jerry Brown issued an Executive Order to create the "Let's Get Healthy California Task Force" with the goal of making the state the healthiest in the nation by 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC