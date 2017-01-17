Ankle Monitor Connects Suspects To So...

Ankle Monitor Connects Suspects To Sonora Shooting

Two suspects involved in a fight have been arrested for criminal threats, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and conspiracy to commit a crime. On Sunday January 8th, a fight broke out an apartment on Chukar Circle in Sonora.

