18-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In...

18-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In Phoenix Lake Road Accident

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Details about the Monday afternoon accident on Phoenix Lake Road near Paseo De Los Portales Road have been released. The incident involved a 1991 Toyota MR2 and a woman standing near her Ford F-150.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black? Dec 24 Brooke 1
News Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi... Dec 16 no Picnic out there 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09) Oct '16 fat jack 38
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tuolumne County was issued at January 05 at 12:00AM PST

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC