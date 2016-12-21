1 Arrest & 1 Man Still At Large After Vehicle Theft, Conspiracy & Vehicle Tampering
On Christmas morning, Sonora Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Greenley Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle left with its doors open. Upon their arrival, officers discovered that this vehicle, as well as four other vehicles at the complex, had been tampered with.
