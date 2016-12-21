Tuolumne County Sees Holiday Spike In Thefts And Burglaries
Lt. Turu Vanderweil with the Sonora Police Department tells Clarke Broadcasting that the holiday season can traditionally bring increased crime. He says one of the most notable incidents was Christmas morning at the Sierra Village Apartments on Greenley Road in Sonora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black?
|Dec 24
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC