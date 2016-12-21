Tuolumne County Planning Commission To Debate Ban On Marijuana Sales
The Tuolumne County Planning Commission will review a proposed ordinance next week that would ban the commercial sale of marijuana in the unincorporated areas of the county. The action comes following the passage of Proposition 64, which legalizes the use or recreational marijuana in California, and the ability to grow up to six personal plants.
