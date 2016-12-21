Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Tuolumne:...

Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Tuolumne: Two Sonora Residents Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: My Mother Lode

The 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was pulled over Thursday evening at 10 pm near the intersection of Willow Street and Main Street in Tuolumne. It was being driven by 26-year-old Andrew John Labriola, and the lone passenger was 31-year-old Rachael Lynn Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black? Dec 24 Brooke 1
News Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi... Dec 16 no Picnic out there 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09) Oct '16 fat jack 38
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC