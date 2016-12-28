News of Record for December 28, 2016
2:07 p.m., animal complaints - A dog groomer was bitten in the face at a business on Sanguinetti Road. 10:22 p.m., suspicious circumstances - Three to four people wearing hoodies threw items and kicked vehicles in front of the Sonora Fire Department on South Shepherd Street.
