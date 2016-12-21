News of Record for December 21, 2016
3:44 p.m., Sonora - A garden laser light Christmas decoration was stolen from the front yard of a Estralita Drive residence. 3:34 p.m., Sonora - Jody Lynne Bennett, 48, of the 16600 block of Mono Vista Road, was booked after an arrest on Sawmill Flat Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black?
|Sat
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC