News of Record for December 21, 2016

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Union Democrat

3:44 p.m., Sonora - A garden laser light Christmas decoration was stolen from the front yard of a Estralita Drive residence. 3:34 p.m., Sonora - Jody Lynne Bennett, 48, of the 16600 block of Mono Vista Road, was booked after an arrest on Sawmill Flat Road.

