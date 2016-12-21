News of Record for Dec. 22, 2016
6:21 p.m., traffic violations - A person in a green Chevrolet truck flicked cigarettes out a window and swerved around Greenley Road. - Dillon Padriace O'Shea, 32, Sonora, was booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and threatening crime with the intent to terrorize following an arrest on the 18700 block of Highway 108.
