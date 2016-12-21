News of record for Dec. 13, 2016
11:35 p.m., Columbia - A man with a pocket knife refused to leave a Columbia Village Drive residence or return a phone he borrowed. - Brandon Sheridan King, 36, transient, was booked on suspicion of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, probation violation and misdemeanor charges theft and attempted burglary after an arrest on the 18500 block of Striker Court.
