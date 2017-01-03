New Year's Eve Family Fun

New Year's Eve Family Fun

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: My Mother Lode

Wanting to ring in the New Year but need to find a fun place for your kids to celebrate as well that won't cost an arm and a leg? High Country Sports Arena may have the answer with skating, music, games, a photo booth and a balloon drop at midnight for all ages of children. The cost is $15 per kid for a five hour session from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year's Eve.

Sonora, CA

