CHP Report On Christmas DUIa s

CHP Report On Christmas DUIa s

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: My Mother Lode

The California Highway Patrol's Maximum Enforcement Period for the holiday weekend brought in a few DUI arrests. The Christmas MEP was conducted from December 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black? Dec 24 Brooke 1
News Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi... Dec 16 no Picnic out there 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09) Oct '16 fat jack 38
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC