A Crack Windshield Lands A Sonora Women In Jail
A cracked windshield prompted a traffic stop, which led to the discovery of not only drugs in the car but in the driver's underwear. On Thursday around 10 p.m. in Groveland along Ferretti Road, Tuolumne County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a 1995 Toyota Tercel with a large crack on the driver's side windshield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black?
|Dec 24
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC