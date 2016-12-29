29th Annual Bean Feed This Friday
Rain, drizzle, freezing temperatures, sleet and sometimes snow has never stopped the free MutzA Bean Feed for the past 29 years in downtown Sonora. It was twenty-nine years ago on a Friday before Christmas, that Mutzner decided to set up on the sidewalks of downtown Sonora and began serving beans for free to anyone who stopped by and wanted them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black?
|6 hr
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC