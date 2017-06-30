Sonomans test their mettle - " and stomachs - " on new Wonder Woman ride
Don McCoy, park president of Six Flags' Discovery Kingdom, had just learned that a visiting reporter from Sonoma was a recent passenger on the park's brand new Wonder Woman: Lasso of Truth ride - not just once, but twice in a row. It certainly says something that McCoy - the same guy who greenlit the attraction's recent installation - would actually be impressed that any sane adult would willingly experience Lasso of Truth more than once within the same 15 minute period.
