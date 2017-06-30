Sonoma County starts accepting medical marijuana business and outdoor medical cultivation permits
This week Sonoma County is starting to accept medical marijuana business and outdoor cultivation zoning permit applications for unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, where individual cities will continue to make their own decisions on marijuana business regulations, according to a County of Sonoma press release. The outdoor medical business cultivation permit applications will allow for operation for medical purposes only for one year, as well as cultivating zoning areas of up to 10,000 square feet with a limit of 25 plants in "Diverse Agricultural" and "Land Extensive Agricultural" use, according to the same press release.
