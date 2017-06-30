Sheriff Freitas announces resignation...

Sheriff Freitas announces resignation, nominates assistant

Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas announced Thursday that he would be stepping down from his position in less than a month - far sooner than the late 2018 date he had declared earlier when he announced he would not seek re-election. In a statement released Thursday, July 6, Sheriff Freitas said: "Today I am announcing my retirement as the Sheriff of Sonoma County effective Aug. 1. I have struggled with some medical issues for more than a year now and it is time to do what is best for my family and my health."

