Sheriff Freitas announces resignation, nominates assistant

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas announced Thursday that he would be stepping down from his position in less than a month - far sooner than the late 2018 date he had declared earlier when he announced he would not seek re-election. In a statement released Thursday, July 6, Sheriff Freitas said: "Today I am announcing my retirement as the Sheriff of Sonoma County effective Aug. 1. I have struggled with some medical issues for more than a year now and it is time to do what is best for my family and my health."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.