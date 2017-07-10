Schools to ink interim head, review facilities
A contract with the interim superintendent and another look at facilities are on the agenda when the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board meets Monday afternoon in a special session. The board is set to vote on the contract with former UCLA Chancellor Charles Young to become the district's interim superintendent for the next year while it conducts a search for a permanent superintendent.
