New HAWK system, meant to reduce pedestrian deaths, set for Vallejo
City and state transportation officials say they hope the newfangled Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons being installed along Sonoma Boulevard through Vallejo will reduce the number of pedestrians killed and injured along that highway. “When a pedestrian comes up to one of these intersections, they push a button to activate the beacon,” Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,544
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Jun 30
|Forest
|7
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC