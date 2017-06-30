Jason Walsh: Young hiring quells the ...

Jason Walsh: Young hiring quells the whirlwind at Sonoma Valley Unified School District

That much was evident last week when the district board announced it was hiring Charles "Chuck" Young as its interim Superintendent of schools to step in for the time being for outgoing Supe Louann Carlogmagno, who'd resigned last month over frustrations with a board she alleged was making it impossible for her to do her job. Young, 85, was the longtime Chancellor at the University of California Los Angeles and brings a much-needed level of stability and credibility to a school district that's been described as in "turmoil" for much of the last school year.

