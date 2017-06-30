Jason Walsh: Young hiring quells the whirlwind at Sonoma Valley Unified School District
That much was evident last week when the district board announced it was hiring Charles "Chuck" Young as its interim Superintendent of schools to step in for the time being for outgoing Supe Louann Carlogmagno, who'd resigned last month over frustrations with a board she alleged was making it impossible for her to do her job. Young, 85, was the longtime Chancellor at the University of California Los Angeles and brings a much-needed level of stability and credibility to a school district that's been described as in "turmoil" for much of the last school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Sweet J
|17,539
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Jun 30
|Forest
|7
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC