Idyllic Sea Ranch abode could (still) be yours for $2.7 million
The quiet community of Sea Ranch on California's north coast offers many different styles of home, but none will compete with the beauty of the natural environment, with the ocean and gnarled trees bent in angles by the wind, with meadows and cliffs facing brilliant western sunsets. Still, a 1971 Charles Moore-designed abode could make for a decent companion to such beauty.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Voyeur
|17,532
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Fri
|Forest
|7
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
