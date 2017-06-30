Comnmunity briefs a " July 4

Comnmunity briefs a " July 4

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

All branches of the Lake County Library system will be closed July 4 to observe Independence Day. Normal hours at all branches will resume on July 5. Even though the library will be closed you can still go online to the library website at http://library.lakecountyca.gov to download ebooks, audiobooks, movies music and magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,543
News Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ... Jun 30 Forest 7
to woman on airporter Jun 20 patty 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC