Comnmunity briefs a " July 4

All branches of the Lake County Library system will be closed July 4 to observe Independence Day. Normal hours at all branches will resume on July 5. Even though the library will be closed you can still go online to the library website at http://library.lakecountyca.gov to download ebooks, audiobooks, movies music and magazines.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,543
|Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ...
|Jun 30
|Forest
|7
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
