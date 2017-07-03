California drought: Plans to enlarge ...

California drought: Plans to enlarge major Bay Area reservoir move forward

Alex Amaya, of Pleasant Hill, Calif., walks down a trail after taking advantage in the break in the weather by fishing on the shore of Los Vaqueros Reservoir on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Working to expand water supplies for California's next drought, a coalition of 12 Bay Area water agencies took a significant step Monday toward an $800 million expansion of one of the largest reservoirs in the Bay Area - Los Vaqueros Reservoir in the rolling hills near the Alameda-Contra Costa county line.

