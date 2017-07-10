Bigger lineup of events this year for Gay Wine Weekend

BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat PC: Gary Saperstein welcomes guests to the Big Gay Brunch & Wine Auction at El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma, California on Sunday, June 19, 2011. The event, which raised money for Face to Face-Sonoma County AIDS Network, was a part of the Gay Wine Weekend 2011, organized by Out in the Vineyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.