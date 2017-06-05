When Hollywood called on Sonoma

While doing research for Annie McCausland, the archivist for the Sonoma Valley Historical Society recently, I ran across an interesting story about Ferde GrofA© Jr., who was a well-known and successful filmmaker, producer and director in the 1960s through 1980s. He came to Sonoma in 1954 and started a semi-professional theater group he called Sonoma Players.

