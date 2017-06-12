Wedding of the Day: A Surprise Dinner...

Wedding of the Day: A Surprise Dinner Party

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bride's Magazine

David Fonseca and Christopher Larsen met for the first time outside of a Madonna concert in June 2006-and exactly nine years later, in June 2015, Dave surprised Chris with a proposal. "We were in London, and he planned a walk through Queen Mary's rose garden in Regent's Park and an unforgettable row boat ride, complete with a made up story about Prince Charles and Princess Diana," Chris remembers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jun 13 Fair Balanced 17,511
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC