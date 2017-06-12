Wedding of the Day: A Surprise Dinner Party

David Fonseca and Christopher Larsen met for the first time outside of a Madonna concert in June 2006-and exactly nine years later, in June 2015, Dave surprised Chris with a proposal. "We were in London, and he planned a walk through Queen Mary's rose garden in Regent's Park and an unforgettable row boat ride, complete with a made up story about Prince Charles and Princess Diana," Chris remembers.

