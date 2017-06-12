Wedding of the Day: A Surprise Dinner Party
David Fonseca and Christopher Larsen met for the first time outside of a Madonna concert in June 2006-and exactly nine years later, in June 2015, Dave surprised Chris with a proposal. "We were in London, and he planned a walk through Queen Mary's rose garden in Regent's Park and an unforgettable row boat ride, complete with a made up story about Prince Charles and Princess Diana," Chris remembers.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 13
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
