VFW seeks - Bad Ass Car Show' entries

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Bear Flag Post 1943 is now accepting registrations for the sixth annual All American Bad Ass Car Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept.

