The World's ugliest dog & Pet Fest June 23 in Petaluma
Ugly dogs are the stars of the international contest that will be held June 23 at Petaluma's Kiwanis stage from 3 to 6 p.m. Join the Sonoma-Marin Fair for another super year in choosing the World's Ugliest Dog. The event will start at 3 p.m. with the annual Pet Fest with a great afternoon to help adoptable pets find loving homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC