The World's ugliest dog & Pet Fest Ju...

The World's ugliest dog & Pet Fest June 23 in Petaluma

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

Ugly dogs are the stars of the international contest that will be held June 23 at Petaluma's Kiwanis stage from 3 to 6 p.m. Join the Sonoma-Marin Fair for another super year in choosing the World's Ugliest Dog. The event will start at 3 p.m. with the annual Pet Fest with a great afternoon to help adoptable pets find loving homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 14 hr Fair Balanced 17,522
to woman on airporter Jun 20 patty 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sonoma County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC