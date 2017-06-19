The World's ugliest dog & Pet Fest June 23 in Petaluma

Ugly dogs are the stars of the international contest that will be held June 23 at Petaluma's Kiwanis stage from 3 to 6 p.m. Join the Sonoma-Marin Fair for another super year in choosing the World's Ugliest Dog. The event will start at 3 p.m. with the annual Pet Fest with a great afternoon to help adoptable pets find loving homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.