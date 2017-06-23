The world's ugliest dog is.
JUNE 23: Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, California, and Kerry Sanders of NBC laugh as they sit with her Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha after after winning the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23, 2017 in Petaluma, California. Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, became the World's Ugliest Dog during the Sonoma-Marin Fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC