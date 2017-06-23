The 25 best wines from California for summer sipping

Ramey 2014 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay : Sourced from two chilly vineyards, Charles Ranch and Platt Vineyard, this cool-climate chardonnay is aged 12 months in 15 percent new French oak barrels. On the palate, this wine represents the current California chardonnay style: not overblown or buttery but balanced, slightly acidic and juicy, with lemon verbena, green apple, walnut and a lingering finish.

