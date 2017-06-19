Summer Sips
The summer wine samples have arrived and with them a growing pile of tasting notes and press releases proffering tips on how and when to enjoy those wines. What these wineries or their press agents have in mind is that I, a busy wine journalist who'd rather be at the beach than tapping away at a keyboard in a stuffy office, will be happy to pass these themes on to readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Lisancali
|17,521
|to woman on airporter
|Tue
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC