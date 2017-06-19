St. Augustine, FL
The Bay Area is already well-versed in the food-wine-outdoor activity trifecta that Sonoma has going for it, but the city's attributes are being recognized others: Sonoma has earned a top spot in one of U.S. News & World Report's newly released Best Vacation rankings for 2017-2018. The news site selected the Northern California city as the " Best Small Town to Visit in the USA ," suggesting Sonoma is a better wine destination than Napa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,519
|to woman on airporter
|8 hr
|patty
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC