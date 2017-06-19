St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Bay Area is already well-versed in the food-wine-outdoor activity trifecta that Sonoma has going for it, but the city's attributes are being recognized others: Sonoma has earned a top spot in one of U.S. News & World Report's newly released Best Vacation rankings for 2017-2018. The news site selected the Northern California city as the " Best Small Town to Visit in the USA ," suggesting Sonoma is a better wine destination than Napa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 2 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,519
to woman on airporter 8 hr patty 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sonoma County was issued at June 20 at 7:34PM PDT

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC