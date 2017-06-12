Sonoma's Tuesday Night in the Plaza music is all about women, and jazz
The Sonoma Valley Jazz Society begins its annual series of monthly jazz concerts at the Tuesday Night in the Plaza tonight, June 13, with an all-women's band and four featured women singers who will deliver the heart and soul of America's music from the stage of the Grinstead Amphitheare, beginning at 6 p.m. The show, "Just Like a Woman," takes its title from Aretha Franklin's hit song, itself a game-changer in popular music of the Sixties. It's been presented several times in the Bay Area over the past few years - every spring at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley - with a rotating cast of musicians and vocalists giving voice, full-throated and proud, to the importance of women in music in general, and jazz in particular.
