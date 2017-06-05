Sonoma's Creekside HS names Students of the Year
Montana Brown was named as one of two Creekside High School Students of the Year for 2016-17. Montana joined Creekside in August, wanting to earn as many credits as she could to graduate as quickly as possible.
