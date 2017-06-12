Sonoma Valley High grad shows Prince ...

Sonoma Valley High grad shows Prince Charles around Florence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

After completing an 800-hour course on the art and history of Florence, Alexandra Lawrence felt well-prepared to give tours - but nothing prepared her for when she found herself accompanying Prince Charles and Camilla, the Dunchess of Cornwall, around the renowned European city this spring. Lawrence, who graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1994, is today both a historian and a representative of the British Institute, where she works as a lecturer in the art history department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr Fair Balanced 17,511
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC