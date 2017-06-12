Sonoma Valley High grad shows Prince Charles around Florence
After completing an 800-hour course on the art and history of Florence, Alexandra Lawrence felt well-prepared to give tours - but nothing prepared her for when she found herself accompanying Prince Charles and Camilla, the Dunchess of Cornwall, around the renowned European city this spring. Lawrence, who graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1994, is today both a historian and a representative of the British Institute, where she works as a lecturer in the art history department.
