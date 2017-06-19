Sonoma Marin Fair to Hold World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Jason Wurtz of Van Nuys, California, holds his dog Sweepee Rambo during the 2016 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 24, 2016 in Petaluma, California. Sweepee Rambo, a blind Chinese Crested dog, won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest.

